Maharashtra: HSC board exam 2021 hall tickets will be available online from April 3

The hall tickets for students appearing in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC class XII) examinations will be made available online from April 3.

All Higher Secondary Schools / Junior Colleges will be able to download the hall tickets from the Maharashtra board's official website www.mahahsscboard.in using their college/school login id.

The Higher Secondary Schools / Junior Colleges will then print these hall tickets and give them to the students appearing for the board exams.

This year, the HSC board theory examinations have been scheduled from April 23 to May 21, 2021, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced last month.

Besides, the practical exams will be held once the written tests are over.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier said that the exam centers will be in their respective schools. "Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get extra half an hour to attempt the questions," she added.