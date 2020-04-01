Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, appointed Solapur guardian minister

MUMBAI: on Tuesday, was appointed as Solapur district's guardian minister. This was necessitated after the present incumbent Minister of Labour and Excise Dilip Walse-Patil requested to relieve him citing medical compulsions.

Walse-Patil, who is a veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker, had taken a series of meetings with the Solapur district administration through video conferencing. Incidentally, not a single coronavirus case is so far reported in Solapur district.

However, Walse-Patil could not made frequent visits, nor he could camp in Solapur during the lockdown due to medical reasons. He requested NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Chief Ministrer Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to relieve him.

Thereafter, Pawar suggested Awhad’s name and he was formally announced by the government as Solapur district's guardian minister. Awhad has been Pawar’s close confidant. Awhad, who is elected from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency seat, told FPJ, "I will visit Solapur after two to three days, as I am currently busy in organising food and relief camps in my constituency.’’