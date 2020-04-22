Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad admitted to Thane hospital after week-long self-quarantine

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in Thane.
An NCP functionary close to the development told PTI, "He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up."
The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since April 13 as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus.
Awhad shared a video message through which he informed the public about his test result. He also said that all the community kitchens and food distribution to the needy in his constituency Mumbra in Thane and Solapur district to which he is a Guardian Minister will continue as usual.
However, he said that he will not be personally observing these community kitchens and food distribution in Mumbra and Solapur as he will be in quarantine. Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.
