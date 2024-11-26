Maharashtra Horror: Speeding SUV Kills 1, Injures 3 After Losing Control In Ahilyanagar; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Speeding SUV Kills 1, Injures 3 | X

Ahilyanagar: In a shocking incident, a speeding SUV rammed into people standing on the side of the road in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar. One person was killed and three others were injured after the SUV knocked them off as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the bikes parked on the side of the road and stalls while knocking the pedestrians and then finally coming to halt after hitting another vehicle stationed on the other side of the road. The people present at the spot caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

The incident occurred on Monday (November 25) in broad daylight at around 6 PM when a crowd was present on the busy road near the stall. The horrific accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around five to six people are standing on the side of the road and one of the person is seen sitting on the bike parked near the stall.

The speeding SUV came into their direction and they had no time to react. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed straight into them. The people flung into air due to the impact after the collision. A person had a narrow escape as it can be seen in the video. The man was trying to cross the road as the SUV passed almost hitting him and rammed into the bikes parked near him. If the person would have taken a single step forward even he would have been hit by the SUV.

The SUV turned to the right side and then rammed into other vehicle parked on the other side of the road and then stopped. There are reports that the driver also sustained injuries in the accident. The people who witnessed the accident rushed towards the car and pulled the driver out of the car.

The police reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident and the people handed over the accused to them. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated an investigation into the incident. The police are investigating the CCTV camera installed in the area and the driver has been reportedly arrested for the crime.