Maharashtra honour killing: Jalna family drags minor girl from wedding 'mandap', kills & cremates to destroy evidence

Jalna: A horrifying incident of honour killing has been reported in Jalna on Tuesday, where a girl was killed by her father and uncle by hanging her to a tree, then burning her body on a pyre to destroy evidence.

The incident took place in Pirpimpalgaon village, in Jalna taluka. The victim, Suryakala Santosh Sarode, 17, had left her house earlier in the week with a boy who was her distant relative and her lover. Her father called her back saying they'll get them married.

She was dragged from her wedding mandap and hung to a tree

After three days, the girl returned home, where all the preparations for her wedding were done with limited relatives around. However, just before her marriage, her father, Santosh Sarode, and uncle, Namdev Sarode, dragged her all the way from the mandap to a tree near their house. They then tied a knot to her neck and hung her from the tree.

Later, they got her down and burned her body on a pyre in order to destroy the evidence. They then put her ashes in a bag later in the evening. The girl's father and uncle killed her to avoid disgrace in society. All this was done to show that the girl had committed suicide.

However, no one in the family opposed the horrifying act. Someone in the village informed the police station, and the police immediately held both accused. They were sentenced to three days of judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.