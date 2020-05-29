Maharashtra: Honorarium is up for doctors on contract, bond

For doctors who are on contract or have filled a bond, the Maharashtra Government has announced a substantial hike in the honorarium, bringing it at par with other doctors. This will further strengthen their resolve in the war against the virus.

Doctors serving their bonds in tribal areas will get R 75,000, instead Rs 60,000. Specialist doctors working in tribal areas will be paid Rs 85,000, as against Rs 70,000 earlier, said a release issued on Friday by the chief minister's office.

The MBBS doctors in other areas will see their honorarium rise to Rs 70,000 from Rs 55,000. Similarly, specialist doctors in other areas will get an honorarium of Rs 80,000, instead of Rs 65,000

Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray in his tweet said an old order had proposed a reduction in the honorarium and he had requested the government to review the same.

‘’I wholeheartedly thank the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Public Health Minister and the Medical Education Minister who have reversed the decision,’’ he tweeted. In another tweet, the minister said, ''For doctors on contract and on bond, the Maharashtra Government has decided not only to enhance the salary but also bring at par. They are our COVID warriors and this was their due.’’