Maharashtra: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says work to destroy peace has started in state; police on alert mode

Days after clashes broke out during a religious procession in Delhi, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday said that in the last few days the work to destroy peace has started in the state and the police are on alert mode.

"After what happened in Delhi, we have inputs to spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra, we've ordered police to be on alert mode. It's our responsibility to maintain law & order in the state but in last few days the work to destroy peace has started," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:22 PM IST