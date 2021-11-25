Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil assures any threat to Param Bir Singh's life 'will be looked into'

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told the Supreme Court that there is a threat to his life, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said if former tells the government from whom he has a threat to life then it will be looked into.

"We don't know where he is right now. If he tells us, from whom he has a threat to his life, then we'll look into it," Patil said.

"Param Bir Singh in a statement to Supreme Court said that he has a threat to his life. Shocked to know that the man who served as Police Commissioner of Mumbai and Thane, held important posts feels a threat to his life," he added.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Singh to join the investigation and issued notices to the Maharashtra government and CBI on Singh's plea. The apex court now posted the case for hearing on December 6.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:08 PM IST