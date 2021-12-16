e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:40 PM IST

Maharashtra: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Pune, Ahmednagar from December 18-19

Shah will also attend the convocation of the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) in Pune and the national awards function of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in Mumbai during his visit.
PTI
Maharashtra: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Pune, Ahmednagar from December 18-19 | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting December 18 during which he will inaugurate a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune and interact with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, officials said.

Shah will also attend the convocation of the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) in Pune and the national awards function of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in Mumbai during his visit.

On December 18, the home minister will visit the Shirdi temple in Ahmednagar and present the Vithalrao Vikhe Patil literary awards at a function in Loni, besides attending the ICSI function in the metropolis, the officials said.

On December 19, Shah will inaugurate the new building of the CFSL in Pune and have lunch with NDRF personnel.

In the afternoon, he will attend the VAMNICOM convocation and lay the foundation stone of a statue of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The home minister will also meet BJP workers in Pune in the evening before visiting the residence of eminent historian Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away last month, the officials said.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:40 PM IST
