Maharashtra: Home Department sounds alert in wake of protest by Shiv Sainiks against rebel legislators

Dilip Walse-Patil | ANI

In view of Shiv Sainiks hitting roads and targeting the offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the home department has sounded an alert across Maharashtra with directives to the police to keep close vigil for maintenance of law and order and avoid any untoward incident.

A senior home department officer told the Free Press Journal on Saturday, ’’The department has been keeping a close vigil especially after offices of rebel Shiv Sena leaders were attacked in Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune and a couple of other places. Security has been beefed. The department after a comprehensive review taken by the home minister Dilip Walse-Patil has issued an alert across the state to maintain law and order.’’

In Mumbai, a group of Shiv Sainiks targeted the office of party legislator Mangesh Kudalkar from Nehrunagar while the office of party MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde, who’s the son of rebel minister Eknath Shinde, was damaged in Ulhasnagar. This apart, the office of another rebel legislator from the Marathwada region Tanaji Sawant’s office in Pune was damaged. Further, a group of Shiv Sainiks blackened the banners displayed in support of Shinde in Nashik and also of legislator Dilip Lande who represents Chandivali assembly seat in Mumbai.

The officer said that section 144 has already been invoked in Thane and Mumbai to prohibit the gathering of more than five persons.

A senior Shiv Sena minister strongly justified the home department’s move. ‘’A section of BJP wants to project a collapse of the law and order situation if the Shiv Sainiks turn violent and that will give them a handle to demand the imposition of President’s rule in the state. The party leadership has asked the Shiv Sainiks to foil BJP’s attempt to topple the government but with restraint,’’ he noted.