Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Video: Man Critically Injured After Being Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car In Kolhapur; Driver Flees Spot |

Kolhapur: Maharashtra has seen a disturbing rise in hit-and-run incidents, with several such cases being reported in recent times. A shocking incident occurred in Kolhapur, where a young man named Rohit Happe was struck from behind by a speeding car on a highway.

The exact date and time when the incident took place is unclear as of now. However, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the exact moments of the horrific accident.

Video Shows Horrific Accident

Rohit, a resident of Uchgaon village near Kolhapur city, was reportedly returning home late at night when tragedy struck. As he walked along the road, a speeding car approached from behind and struck him with such force that he was thrown several feet away. The severity of the impact left Rohit seriously injured, and the driver, instead of stopping to help, fled the scene immediately, according to a News18 Marathi report.

Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused Driver

This entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which has become crucial evidence in the investigation. According to the report, a case has been registered at the Gandhinagar Police Station, where an official complaint has been lodged against an unidentified vehicle owner. The local police are treating this matter with urgency and have launched an in-depth investigation to trace the driver responsible for this hit-and-run.

About Recent Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case

Meanwhile in another incident from Mumbai, A 24-year-old man, Navin Vaishnaw, tragically lost his life while distributing milk early Thursday morning in Mumbai's Goregaon. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Aarey Colony when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio, driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with Navin's two-wheeler.

The SUV was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident. Following the collision, the SUV also crashed into an electric pole. The teenage driver, who sustained injuries, attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police. Given that the driver was underage, police have registered a case not only against him but also against the SUV's owner, Iqbal Jivani (48), and his son Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21).

Police have sent the driver's blood samples for testing to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, they are investigating whether the accused had been partying before the accident.