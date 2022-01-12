Maharashtra: Help at least one person in trouble a day; DGP gives New Year target to police force

In a bid to bring positive and improved change in the image of the police department, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has set New Year targets for the police force.

In an interaction with the force, Pandey said that each policeman should help at least one citizen in a day, who according to them is in some sort of problem or trouble and need help.

DGP Pandey also emphasised that with 1,85,000 strong forces, the department can help and serve a considerable amount of citizens each day.

"We often come across news that police do not treat citizens well. This news might be true or not true as well. I want to request that when you are in uniform and if you see any citizen in problem, or if any person comes to the police station for some help, then we must help the person. Keeping it as a target for New Year, if we at least help one citizen a day, just imagine with 1,85,000 strong policemen the number of people we would be helping throughout the state in a day," Pandey told the force in an interaction.

The DGP also said that each policeman should also keep an eye on wrongdoings and report senior officers about the same.

"If there is anything wrong going on that you come across, then as a lower rung policemen, you should bring it to the notice of senior officers and the senior officers should take appropriate action. These are small things but will bring some positive and improved change in the police's image. Also, those policemen who are handling cyber-crime cases should impart their knowledge to young people."

Talking about the cybercrime issue in the city, the DGP said, "As far as cyber-crime is concerned, it is important to get trained as in the coming times, such crimes will take place and will be important to investigate such cases. I have been looking forward to setting up cyber-crime training sessions for the lower rung officials."

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:00 AM IST