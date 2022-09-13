Maharashtra: Hectic lobbying for top IPS posts begins before code of conduct sets in for civic polls | File Photo

Hectic lobbying for top posts in the general transfers of senior IPS officials in the state has begun before the code of conduct sets in for the civic polls next month. A list of 23 senior IPS officers has been drawn by the police establishment board and waiting approval of Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for finalisation to be submitted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is keen to ensure that the helms of important police commissionerates and police ranges are appointed before the Election Commission (EC) announces municipal elections in Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune etc.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, which came to power two months ago, has started poll preparations despite the hanging sword of the Supreme Court verdict. Amongst the names in transfer list include Pune Police chief Amitabh Gupta, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, Amravati Police commissioner Aarti Singh, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Sadanand Date, State Intelligence Department Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Anti Corruption Bureau Additional Director General Vinoy Chaube, Navi Mumbai Police Chief Bipin Kumar, Force One Additional DG Sukhvinder Singh and Addtitional DG State Traffic Police Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had transferred 22 senior IPS officers, including Amitabh Gupta, on September 18, 2020. Gupta was posted as principal secretary (Home Department), Mantralay and sent on compulsory leave by the MVA government for giving a special travel pass to PMC Bank scam accused Wadhawan brothers to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar by car during Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. He was later rehabilitated and posted to the prestigious Pune Police Commissioner on 20 September 2020.