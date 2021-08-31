Maharashtra: Heavy rains cause havoc in Chalisgaon area of Jalgaon district; landslide in Kannad ghat near Aurangabad - Watch videos

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. As per the recent update by the district collector, due to the heavy rains in the Chalisgaon taluka, the Girna river and its tributaries have been flooded and considering the possibility of increasing water flow in the river, the administration has issued a red alert for the villages along the Girna river.

Due to torrential rains in and around the taluka, the Titur river has also crossed the danger mak.

Meanwhile, the landslide in the Kannad ghats has caused a huge traffic jam. The administration is working to streamline traffic and has appealed to people to avoid travelling this route.

Details of rain till August 31 in the district.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly From Chalisgaon Constituency, Mangesh Chavan has appealed to people to relocate to safer places and assured every possible help by the administration.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet at 7 am.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:10 PM IST