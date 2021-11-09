Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope lauds district officers after state administers 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra at 4 pm on Tuesday crossed the threshold of 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The development comes on the heels of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray setting an ambitious target for all district collectors to achieve 100% administration of the first vaccine dose in the State by the end of November.

''Today, Maharashtra crossed the benchmark of administering 100 million Covid vaccine doses. It was possible with the active involvement of all district officers. Congratulations to all,’’ said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

Till 5 pm, 4,07,875 eligible beneficiaries had been vaccinated. So far, 6,80,28,164 persons have received their first dose, while 3,20,37,073 have received their second. A total of 10,00,65,237 persons have been vaccinated till date in Maharashtra.

Dr Rahul Pandit, Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, and Member of the Supreme Court-appointed National COVID-19 Task Force, said, "It was a proud moment when India completed administration of 100 crore doses towards the end of October 2021. Standing in the second week of November, today, Maharashtra has completed 10 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries! This is undoubtedly a milestone worth cherishing. The state has successfully administered the first dose to 6.8 crore people, and 3.2 crore have been fully vaccinated."

"This accomplishment is a fruition of tremendous hard work, strategic acumen and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens. However, we must not let our guard down, and honour the efforts made across the past 19 months. If precautions and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is not maintained, cases will be on the rise again. Celebrations like Christmas and New Year are coming up soon; stay alert and be cautious. Let’s be responsible and encourage and help more and more people to get vaccinated.” he added.

Maharashtra achieved the milestone on a day when 982 new COVID 19 positive cases and 27 deaths with 13,311 active cases were reported in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:01 PM IST