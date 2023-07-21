Maharashtra Health Department Launches 'U-win' App To Boost Children's Immunisation Drive Statewide

A child being vaccinated against Polio? Representational image |

The Maharashtra health department is taking several initiatives to increase children's immunisation drive across the state. A mobile application ‘U-win’ has been launched by the department on a pilot basis in the Raigad and Osmanabad districts. A senior health official said that there are several infections and diseases associated with newborns and the application will help them to reach out to the parents.

The children need to be given certain vaccines at a certain age, which helps them to stay in good health. Through the application, the parents will be informed about the dates of the immunisation of their children.

“We have received a good response so far. This app will be implemented in the state in a phased manner from August. Moreover, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will download the app on their mobile for those parents who do not have smartphones and details of their child's vaccination will be uploaded on the app,” said Dr Sachin Desai, State Immunisation Officer, Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

The application is going to be the single source of information for immunisation services, updating vaccination status, delivery outcome, planning of routine immunisation sessions and reports like antigen-wise coverage, etc.

“There will be digital registrations of all pregnant women and newborns for individualised tracking for vaccination, reminders for upcoming doses and follow-up of dropouts. Healthcare workers and programme managers will be able to generate real-time data of routine immunisation sessions and vaccination coverage for better planning and vaccine distribution,” said another official.

Moreover, the citizens can check nearby ongoing routine immunisation sessions, and book appointments.