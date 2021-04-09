'Maharashtra heading towards lockdown if situation doesn't change': Health minister Rajesh Tope

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the state is heading towards the lockdown, NDTV reported.

Tope said that the government is not in favour of lockdown but if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it will be essential to break the chain.

In addition to Tope, Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar also hinted at complete lockdown for three weeks if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported a slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases.

However, with 376 deaths on Saturday, the state reported the highest number of deaths in a single day since October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Maharashtra had reported 306 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.77%.

On Saturday, 36,130 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 26,49,757. The recovery rate in the state is 82.05%. As on today, there are 5,21,317 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,13,85,551 laboratory samples 32,29,547 have been tested positive (15.10%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 27,02,613 people are in home quarantine and 22,661 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai too saw a dip on April 8 with 8,938 new cases. As per reports by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,874. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,91,698 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 86,279 active patients. On Wednesday, 6007 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,92,514. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.