Maharashtra: HC expresses displeasure over entire slum rehabilitation scheme enforced by successive governments in state

An aerial view of Mumbai would leave anyone fascinated with the swanky sky-scrappers but the structures covered with blue tarpaulin standing on the foot of skyscrapers is a view to dishearten, observed the Bombay High Court on Saturday saying that slums and illegal constructions in the city have become a menace. The HC in a strongly worded order expressed its displeasure over the entire slum rehabilitation scheme enforced by the successive governments in Maharashtra.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kulkarni while disposing of a suo motu PIL pertaining to illegal slums and building collapse cases, said "The municipal authorities cannot be pawns at the hands of land mafia, elected representatives and their own Corporators who appear to be totally disinterested in taking action against growing slums which is apparent, considering the large number of slums in the city."

"In fact, there is a clear impression that their action has encouraged slums and encroachments on public lands, obviously such inaction is for extraneous reasons," the bench said, adding, "As far as the civic administration is concerned, in our opinion, primacy has to be given to the strictest implementation of the municipal laws, so as to prevent unauthorized and illegal constructions, prevent land grabbing by slum mafia, protecting government land and land belonging to statutory bodies."

"Also there is a need to do away with such policies which confer a premium illegality in favour of the encroachers, by granting them a windfall of state largesse, namely, a gift of valuable government land in the form of tenements on government lands wherever situated. This is nothing but legalizing encroachments on prime public lands, in a manner nullifying the “public trust doctrine” and catering to private gains in the teeth of the well established Constitutional requirements while dealing with State largesse," the judges added further saying that valuable public lands are gone forever because of such schemes.

The bench further slammed the politicians for using the slum dwellers as vote banks. "There cannot be such an imbalance in the societal position in which the citizens are placed when Article 14 of the Constitution stares at the state. Merely because the slums turn into potential ‘vote banks’ such a policy of rehabilitation on hypothetical cut off dates is being implemented under the garb of slum rehabilitation. This, in our opinion, is a mockery of the public trust doctrine."

"In our opinion, fixing of such arbitrary dates by the state to protect the illegality of encroachment and ultimately to reward the encroachers with a free of cost permanent structure on the same government land, is certainly not an exercise of power, the constitutional principles would permit. These situations have added to the alarming

woes of the city," the bench held.

The judges further noted that almost 41 per cent of the city population lives in slums. " Any one taking an aerial view of Mumbai, also called the city of dreams, would be fascinated by the swanky sky-scrapers but disheartened by the structures at the foot of such sky-scrapers covered mostly by blue tarpaulin covers. These are the

densely populated single storey or double storied slums accommodating almost a half of the population."

"Despite these pronounced inequalities, people here seem to have accepted that this is the way life should go on," the bench said, adding, "People living in slums do equally have a right of decent living conditions, which can be ensured by relocating them with proper housing facilities."

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:53 PM IST