Maharashtra: Hashish Weighing 250 Kg Wash Up On Ratnagiri Beaches

Mumbai: Between August 14 and 19, the Customs department seized more than 250 kg of hashish. However, what's interesting is that the contraband wasn't found in somebody's possession, instead it was stuffed in gunny bags which washed up on seven beaches in Ratnagiri district. It's suspected the drugs, which originated in Afghanistan and Pakistan, had either fallen or were dumped by foreign vessels for the purpose of smuggling, officials said on Monday.

The consignment was found strewn on Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi and Borya beaches, and in Dabhol creek. “During patrolling the sensitive places/shore on the eve of Independence day, officers of the Dapoli Customs Division found ten suspicious packages (weighing 11 kg) in an unclaimed poly bag on Karde beach. The packages were moist indicating that it might have drifted ashore from sea,” said a Customs official.

Six-day-long search

From the appearance and odour, the substance was suspected to be hashish, which was later confirmed by testing with a drugs detection kit. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the officers of Dapoli Customs Division led by Assistant Commissioner Shrikant M Kudalkar carried out intense searches in adjacent coastal areas from Kelshi to Borya. The six-day-long search led to the recovery of around 250 kg of drugs.

“From the packaging material, the contraband appears to be of Afghan/Pakistan origin and might have been dropped or dumped from a foreign vessel. Search operations have been continued to recover more contraband,” said the official, appealing to locals to approach Customs if they discover such bags containing suspicious items.

