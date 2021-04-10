Maharashtra has a stock of 15.63 lakh Covid vaccine doses, needs to be distributed optimally: Javadekar

Mumbai: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who has blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government for poor vaccination management, on Saturday said the vaccine does should be optimally distributed across the centres to ensure there is no shortage. About the Covid-19 vaccine shortage issue, he said Maharashtra has a stock in hand of 15.63 lakh doses and the same should be optimally distributed.

“Boards like 'vaccination centre closed due to no stock' should not be visible and I have spoken about this with the State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte", said the minister.

Javadekar further stated that the Centre is helping Maharashtra procure 1,121 ventilators to meet the shortage. “I have spoken to the concerned Central Ministers and Officers about the acute ventilator shortage in Maharashtra. Within 3-4 four days, 700 ventilators from Gujarat and 421 ventilators from Andhra Pradesh will arrive in the state” said the minister.

He further added that the Centre will also help Maharashtra in increasing oxygen supply for Covid care. Javadekar, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, was speaking at the meeting to review Covid-19 situation in Pune district and in the state.

“Testing, tracking, tracing and treatment are the thrust areas of containing the Covid epidemic and the Centre has assured Maharashtra to provide funds under the National Health Mission to hire additional manpower required for scaling up the operation, said Javadekar. He further informed that 30 Central Teams are already in various districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, guiding and assisting the state health machinery in controlling the pandemic.

The Minister said Covid pandemic is a national issue and it is time now for all to work together and not engage in politicizing the issues.