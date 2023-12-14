Maharashtra Has 8% Of All Cancer Cases In Nation; UP Tops List | iStock

Mumbai: Cancer cases have surged by 24.5% since 2013 in Maharashtra, which accounts for 8% of the overall incidence in the country. As many as 97,759 people were affected by cancer in the state in 2013 with the figure rising to 1,21,717 in 2022, according to the National Cancer Registry.

The incidence of cancer cases in the country is projected to increase from 14.61 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Cancer Registry Programme.

“The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant health concern. Proactive measures in terms of awareness, early detection, and research are vital to address the potential health crisis,” said an official.

UP Highest In Numbers

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest incidence of cancer in 2022 with 2,10,958 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,21,717 cases and West Bengal with 1,13,581, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Satya Pal Singh Bhagel informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Around 10 people out of 100 are genetically more predisposed to suffer from cancer, according to health experts. The rest are victims of a sedentary lifestyle, pollution and lack of nutritious food, they said.

The prevalence of tobacco-related cancers is a major cause for concern, according to a senior official of the state health department. “These cancers account for more than 40% of the total cancer burden in India, with 50% of cancers in men and 20% in women directly attributed to tobacco use,” he said.

Types Of Cancers Cases Found In India

Cancer of the mouth, cervix, oesophagus, lungs, stomach, bone marrow and liver contribute to over 40% of the total cancer burden in India, with 50% of cancer in men and 20% in women directly attributed to tobacco use, a senior health official said, adding that efforts to combat the rising rates must include comprehensive tobacco control measures, public awareness campaigns and early detection programmes.

Dr Ramakant Deshpande, the director of Asian Cancer Institute, said not all the cases are from Maharashtra, many patients come from other states as well. “Maharashtra is quite advanced in medical treatment, including for cancer, which is why people come here in the hope of getting cured,” he said.

Dr Deshpande said that everyone knows that smoking, consumption of tobacco-containing substances, alcohol consumption and excessive dependence on junk food can cause cancer of the mouth, throat, lungs and stomach. “That’s why we need to change our lifestyle,” he said.