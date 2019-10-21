Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: How to download voting slip online?

Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning. Polling is also being held in the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Counting of votes will be on October 24.
In Maharashtra, where the 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and smaller parties is against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP, a total of 8,98,39,600 people, including 4,28,43,635 women, are eligible to vote. As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 seats and 96,661 polling booths are in place with 6.5 lakh staff for the voting exercise.https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/maharashtra-election-2019-heres-how-to-check-if-your-name-is-there-on-voter-list
The ruling BJP is locked in a contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgling JJP for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana which has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, while 19,578 polling stations have been set up. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra, while over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised in Haryana.
But before you head to vote at your polling booth, you can download your voter ID or slip before heading to the polling booth or station.
Here's how you can download your voting ID or voters slip:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP), https://www.nvsp.in/
Step 2: Look for 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' and click on it. You will be directed to a new page.
Step 3: Enter your details such as your name, father/husband’s name, district, state, CAPTCHA code etc. Press search
Step 4: Your name will appear at the bottom of the page
Step 5: Click on View Details’ under Action’ and the page will direct you to your voter slip or ID
Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information’ at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out of the same
You can carry this slip and your original voter ID to your polling booth to cast your vote.
