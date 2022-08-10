Maharashtra Guv issues directive on monsoon session | PTI

Minutes after the cabinet expansion, the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyarion on Tuesday issued a directive for the commencement of the monsoon session of the state legislature from August 17 in Mumbai.

This will be the first session after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expanded his council of ministers after 38 days since he was sworn in on June 30.

State government sources said the monsoon session will conclude on August 26 or 28 after the Business Advisory Committee meetings of both the state assembly and council. BACs are expected to chalk out an agenda for the session including question hour, discussion for calling attention motions and other motions. The new finance minister will table supplementary demands.

Newly inducted ministers after the allocation of portfolios will get some time to prepare for the monsoon session. The election of new chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council may take place during the monsoon session as the post is vacant after the incumbent Ramraje Nimbalkar term expired in early July.

BJP will get the chairman’s post considering the number of legislators supported by the Shinde camp. In addition, the ShindeFadnavis government may make efforts to get Governor BS Koshyari’s approval for the nomination of 12 in the state council from his quota.