Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari gives ear to VHP plea for CBI inquiry

MUMBAI: While the Shiv Sena has been attacking Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing politics, the latter, on Thursday, gave an audience to the delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) amidst the lockdown to discuss the Palghar killing.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already launched a campaign against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on this issue.

The special audience given to VHP, a frontal organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), by the governor has raised many eyebrows in the political circle.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have already blamed the governor for trying to run a parallel government in the state. Though the Congress did not name the governor, it went ahead to blame the BJP and its government at the centre for playing politics to destabilise the MVA.