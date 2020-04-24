Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari gives ear to VHP plea for CBI inquiry

MUMBAI: While the Shiv Sena has been attacking Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing politics, the latter, on Thursday, gave an audience to the delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) amidst the lockdown to discuss the Palghar killing.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already launched a campaign against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on this issue.
The special audience given to VHP, a frontal organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), by the governor has raised many eyebrows in the political circle.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have already blamed the governor for trying to run a parallel government in the state. Though the Congress did not name the governor, it went ahead to blame the BJP and its government at the centre for playing politics to destabilise the MVA.
The governor office is already on the radar of the ruling parties, as it has not yet accepted the state cabinet’s recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council through the governor’s quota.
A VHP delegation of three saints met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in the morning. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the Palghar incident. BJP too, made the same demand two days ago. Like BJP, VHP too, blamed the left ideology for this attack.
The delegation included Mahamandelshwar Swami Vishvesaranandji Maharaj from Sanyas Ashram, Swami Shankaranand Maharaj from Matunga and Swami Sukhdevanandji Maharaj from Ghatkopar.
“A delegation of the saints of VHP Margdarshak Mandal met the governor of Maharashtra and raised the issue of the barbaric brutal murder of innocent saints and their driver at Palghar. This belt has always been dangerous with left leaning activists brainwashing innocent local people to take up arms with the propagation of anti-Hindu theories,” VHP said in its statement
