Maharashtra: 'Gutkha Mafia Won't Be Spared For Attack On Woman Food Safety Officer During Enforcement Drive,' Says Minister Narhari Zirwal

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal assures strict action against alleged gutkha mafia members accused of attacking a woman Food Safety Officer during a crackdown in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | FPJ Photo

Mumbai, June 9: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal has strongly condemned the attack on a woman Food Safety Officer during an anti-gutkha enforcement operation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, assuring that the state government stands firmly behind the officer and will ensure strict action against those responsible.

Attack during anti-gutkha drive

The incident occurred during a crackdown on illegal gutkha activities when alleged members of the gutkha mafia reportedly attempted to run over the officer with a vehicle.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, Zirwal personally spoke to the officer over the phone to inquire about her health and extend the government's support.

“Government officials performing their duties must be protected at all costs. The government and administration are treating this matter with utmost seriousness, and we stand firmly behind the officer,” the minister said.

Strict action promised

Zirwal warned that those involved in attacks on public servants would not be spared and directed the police and Food and Drug Administration authorities to initiate the strictest possible legal action against the accused and others linked to the illegal gutkha network.

The minister noted that the Food and Drug Administration has intensified its statewide campaign against illegal gutkha trade and counterfeit food products.

These enforcement drives have led to major action against unlawful operators, prompting some anti-social elements to attempt to obstruct official duties.

Government commitment to safety and law enforcement

Reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding enforcement personnel, Zirwal said the safety of officers and employees remains a top priority.

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He stressed that individuals endangering public health through illegal activities would face stringent legal consequences and that the government would continue its efforts to maintain law and order while protecting citizens' health.

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