Maharashtra: GST collection dips by 15 percent in comparison to last year

Maharashtra's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the year 2020-21 was Rs 69,948.56 crore, which was 15 percent lower than last year's collection of Rs 82601.59, according to the state finance accounts report (2020-21) tabled at the Legislative Assembly, yesterday.

The state received Rs 10,894.03 crore as its share under the Central GST tax, the report said. It added that the total receipts under GST was Rs 80842.59 crore.

It added that the state received compensation worth Rs 17423.37 crore on account of loss of revenue arising out of implementation of GST during 2020-21.

It further stated that the outstanding debt of Maharashtra for 2020-21 at Rs 42,84,81.78 crore, which amounts to 16 per cent of the state GSDP ( gross state domestic product).

Moreover, it said that the state has a revenue deficit of Rs 41,141.85 crore in 2020-21 and a fiscal deficit is Rs 71,558.05 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:23 AM IST