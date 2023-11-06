Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Polls Results: BJP-led MahaYuti Heads For Massive Sweep As MVA Struggles To Leave A Mark

ANI

In a stunning electoral development, the MahaYuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra. These elections, which took place on Sunday, have now yielded results, and the MahaYuti has secured a significant lead over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, composed of the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (UBT faction).

MahaYuti wins 1143 Gram Panchayat

As per the latest available results at 3.50 PM, the MahaYuti has secured a resounding victory with 1143 Gram Panchayat seats, while the opposition MVA has obtained 422 seats.

In response to this resounding victory, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said people have sent home those who haven't worked for the people, stating that this success sends a powerful message. He believes that this momentum will carry over to future elections, including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, where the state is poised to return over 45 Members of Parliament.

Darekar credits Fadnavis for victory

BJP leader Praveen Darekar said that the MahaYuti's dominance in the Gram Panchayat elections is evident, with the coalition winning nearly 70% of the seats across Maharashtra. He also attributed this remarkable victory to the unwavering trust the people have placed in the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Here's a breakdown of the party-wise results so far :

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 602 seats

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 226 seats

Shiv Sena (UBT faction): 103 seats

Indian National Congress (INC): 164 seats

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Sharad Pawar faction): 155 seats

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Ajit Pawar faction): 315 seats

Note: Though Gram Panchayat elections are not fought on any party symbols, most candidates are often supported by political parties.

