Maharashtra govt’s ‘five-day week’ challenged in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Even before the Maharashtra government could implement its 'five-day week' scheme for its employees, a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court labelling the scheme to be illegal and discriminatory.

A Solapur-based activist petition claims the scheme discriminates among the government employees as not every department would be in a position to implement the scheme.

Activist Mahesh Gadekar has filed the petition through his counsel Vinod Sangvikar. The petition is likely to be mentioned before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari, on Monday.

According to the petition, all government offices in Mumbai would be in a position to follow the new working hours but the same will not apply to government offices covered under the Factories Act and the Industrial Disputes Act and to those that are considered essential services or providers of such services, which include hospitals, dispensaries, police, jails, fire brigade, conservancy workers, educational institutes.