Maharashtra: Govt will urge eligible citizens to take two COVID-19 vaccine does, says public health minister Rajesh Tope

Although COVID 19 vaccination is not mandatory as submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court recently, the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will appeal to the eligible citizens in the state to get themselves fully vaccinated.

Even if the COVID 19 vaccination is not compulsory, we will appeal to the people to get themselves fully vaccinated,’’ said Tope. The pace of daily vaccination has recently dipped as the state is administering doses between 3.70 lakh and 7.50 lakh against 9 to 10 lakh plus.

Tope’s statement is important as despite Maharashtra being one of the leading states in the universal immunization programme, more than 91% have taken the first jab while 62% have a second shot. State continues to report high COVID 19 cases and it tops among other states in Omicron Variant cases.

The minister’s statement comes when the weekly positivity rate in 10 districts has been higher than the state’s average 23.48%. Besides, Maharashtra tops among other states with 2759 Omicron Variant cases with Pune Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Sangli and Pune rural reporting higher cases.

The weekly positivity rate in Nashik is as high as 38.98% followed by Pune 38.54%, Raigad 30.61%, Akola 30.22%, Nanded 27.75%, Wardha 27.71%, Thane 27.07%, Nagpur 25.68%, Sangli 24.94% and Sindhudurg 23.56%.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:06 PM IST