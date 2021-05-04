Maharashtra govt warns of ‘emotional’ social media posts on illegal child adoptions

Mumbai: Taking cognizance of social media posts that indicate offers to adopt children orphaned due to deaths of their parents, the state women and child development department has issued a warning of stern action. Warning a legal recourse, the state government has said that the anti-social elements should not take advantage of the ongoing pandemic by helping illegal adoptions.

The issue came to light after a series of social media posts observed by activists engaged in child care. Such posts in the form of appeals to adopt orphaned children are against the rules of adoptions. If the procedure prescribed is not followed it can lead to legal problems, activists told the state government. Even if the intention to offer is good some anti-social elements can take advantage of the situation and it may lead to child trafficking, it was pointed out.

Taking note of it, the women and child development department decided to issue a warning with an appeal. Citizens should come forward and inform the state help line no. 1098 or the state adoption resource agency no. 8329041531 about any such attempts, says the govt. People indulged in such activities are using social media platforms for illegal adoptions saying orphans needed to be taken care of.

Emotional appeals are being used for indirect offers for adoptions. Possibility of sale of children can also not be ruled out. People involved in such activities may face action under IPC 1860, Child Protection and Care Act, 2015 and Rules for Adoption, 2017, says the department. Those who wish to adopt such children can follow guidelines on www.cara.nic.in, the state govt has said.