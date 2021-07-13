Maharashtra govt transfers 20 bureaucrats, Vikas Rastogi is new Principal Secretary of Higher & Technical Education Department; full list here

In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government has transferred a record 20 bureaucrats. The government has transferred OP Gupta (IAS:MH:1992) Principal Secretary, Higher & Technical Education Department as Principal Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Department. Vikas Chandra Rastogi (IAS:MH:1995) Principal Secretary (A.R.& O.M.) General Administration Department will take over as Principal Secretary, Higher & Technical Education Department.

Indra Mallo, (IAS:MH:1999) Commissioner, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Navi Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (A.R.& O.M.), General Administration Department. Ajit Patil (IAS:KL:2007) Joint Secretary, General Administration Department has been posted as Joint Chief Executive Officer, MIDC.

Rubal Prakher-Agarwal (IAS:MH:2008) Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation will be new Commissioner, ICDS.

Daulat Desai (IAS:MH:2008) Collector, Kolhapur has been posted as Joint Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department. Rahul Ashok Rekhawar (IAS:MH:2011) Managing Director, Maharashtra State Seed Corporation, Akola has been posted as Collector, Kolhapur

Ruchesh Jaivanshi (IAS:MH:2009) Collector, Hingoli has been posted as Commissioner, Women and Child.

Sanjay Yadav (IAS:MH:2009) has been posted as Jt.MD, MSRDC while Shelesh Nawal (IAS:MH:2010) Collector, Amaravati has been posted as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department.

RH Thakare (IAS:MH:2010) has been posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Nagpur, JS Papalkar (IAS:MH:2010) Collector, Akola will be the new Municipal Commissioner, Akola Municipal Corporation.

GM Bodke (IAS:MH:2010) Joint Managing Director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, Kalyan has been posted as Collector, Hingoli.

Ravindra Binwade (IAS:MH:2012) Collector, Jalna has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation. Vijay Chandrakant Rathod (IAS:MH:2014) Additional Controller of Stamps, Mumbai has been appointed as Collector, Jalna.

Deepak Kumar Meena (IAS:MH:2013) has been appointed as Additional Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur.

Pavneet Kaur (IAS:MH:2014) Commissioner, Tribal Research and Training Institute, Pune has been posted as Collector, Amaravati.

Nima Arora (IAS:MH:2014) Municipal Commissioner, Akola Municipal Corporation, Akola has been posted as Collector, Akola.

Aanchal Goyal (IAS:MH:2014) Jt Managing Director, Maharashtra State Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation has been posted as Collector, Parbhani. Further, Dr BN Patil (IAS:MH:2014) has been posted as Collector, Ratnagiri.