Maharashtra govt to withdraw over 10,000 cases filed for violation of lockdown orders in last two years

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will withdraw over 10,000 cases filed against students and general citizens for the violation of lockdown orders in the past two years, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil told The Free Press Journal, “The cases were filed mostly under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The home department has given in-principle approval and will put up the proposal for approval by the state cabinet. After the cabinet nod, all such cases lodged across the state will be withdrawn.”

Walse-Patil’s announcement comes in the wake of a series of representations for the withdrawal of cases being made by citizens’ organisations and political parties.

“Cases were filed against citizens and students for the violation of curfew and other curbs. All these cases will be withdrawn. A lot of students wanting to pursue their education abroad may face problems because of the filing of cases against them. The department does not want students to face any issues,” said Walse-Patil.

During the pandemic outbreak and the series of lockdowns implemented subsequently, especially in the first and second Covid-19 waves during 2020-2021, cases were lodged against students, youth and others, including some against entire families, for allegedly flouting the lockdown rules.

According to home department officials, the cases were in connection with movement during the stringent curfew hours at night and stepping out in groups in violation of prohibitory orders (Section 144). Further, police had filed cases against citizens and students for venturing out to public places, including beaches, where entry was banned during the lockdown.

Cases were also registered for breach of norms by families - for travelling in private vehicles, and against logistics and service providers, for exceeding the working hours fixed by the administration during the lockdown and later, after the imposition of additional restrictions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:35 PM IST