Maharashtra govt to soon release new policies to boost mining-based industries

PTI

In a bid to promote the mining-based industries, especially in Vidarbha and other mineral rich parts of Maharashtra, the state government will soon announce the Mining Policy.

Besides, the government will also release Power Policy to provide concessions to industry in electricity tariff. These announcements were made by DCM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the energy department in his reply to a calling attention motion with regard to the closure of steel units in Maharashtra due to higher power tariff.

Fadnavis admitted the power tariff for industry in Maharashtra is Rs 8.48 per unit which is higher than the prevailing tariff in Madhya Pradesh (Rs 7.91), Andhra Pradesh, (Rs 7.37) Chhattisgarh (Rs 6.95) and Gujarat (Rs 7.43) but lower than Tamil Nadu (Rs 8.96) and Karnataka (Rs 10.13).

However, he asserted that it would not be proper to compare Maharashtra’s power tariff with other states charged to industry consumers as there has been a huge gap in the availability of natural resources in every state.

Fadnavis said that the proposed mining and power policies aim at further consolidating the eco-system for the mining based industries in the Vidarbha region.

Fadnavis said that there are 4,55,217 industrial consumers in Maharashtra of which 15,063 are high tension and 4,40,208 low tension consumers. The state has witnessed a 26% rise in the power connection provided to industrial consumers in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21.

In the current fiscal, about 14,699 connections were given to industry consumers as of November 2022. A slew of incentives have been offered to the industry consumers some of which were not given in other states.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that the government will take up with the Centre for the revival of the 1,967 mw gas based power project operated by the Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL) in Ratnagiri district. He admitted that after its contract with the Railways expired, the project was not generating power for want of gas.

"The Ukraine-Russia war has created constraints in gas supply. The natural gas available in Qatar can be used after its conversion to review the RGPPL project and for that the state government will take it up with the Centre," he said in his reply to a question raised by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Mr Bhaskar Jadhav.