Maharashtra govt to set up EV charging stations from Gadchiroli to Sindhudurg, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

As Maharashtra has seen a massive jump of 157% in new EV registrations in 2021-22 following its new EV policy, the state government will set up charging stations at the petrol pumps from the naxal affected Gadchiroli district to Sindhudurg district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said this will further give an impetus to the EV transition in the state.

Pawar said the government has set an ambitious target of construction of 5,000 charging stations by 2025. This is necessitated as the government targets to increase the share of EVs to 10% in new vehicle registrations by 2025 and share of public transport in major cities to 25%. In addition, 3,000 eco-friendly buses will be bought for state transportation.

Pawar recalled that NTITI Aayog has acknowledged and appreciated the EV Policy of the state government. He said that the state government has incentivized 7000 e-vehicle owners by subsiding the cost of their vehicles. Investment proposals of Rs 9,000 crores from prominent industries have been received under the e-vehicle policy, which are estimated to create approximately 10,000 jobs,’’ he said.

Pawar’s announcement came days after the state government with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation launched the EV cell with an objective to accelerate EV transition towards sustainable mobility. According to Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray the EV cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:16 PM IST