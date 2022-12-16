e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

Maharashtra govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here. | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: Heritage Jewish places in Maharashtra will be promoted as tourist places, the state government has said.

Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

"Maharashtra will conserve Jewish monuments and other places to boost tourism in the state. The Jews have been part of our society for centuries and many of them have adopted our culture and language as well," the minister said after the event.

There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan, he said.

The Konkan belt of Maharashtra has had pockets of Jewish population for centuries.

Read Also
Dabur joins hands with CIFOR-ICRAF to promote agroforestry and trees outside forests in India
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Commissioner has assured that proper investigation will be done: Shraddha Walkar's father

Commissioner has assured that proper investigation will be done: Shraddha Walkar's father

No day block on Western Railway on Sunday, December 18

No day block on Western Railway on Sunday, December 18

World Bank signs $200 million worth project to scale up innovative renewable energy tech in India

World Bank signs $200 million worth project to scale up innovative renewable energy tech in India

Maharashtra govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

Maharashtra govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

Amravati pharmacist murder case: NIA files charge-sheet in Mumbai court against 11 accused

Amravati pharmacist murder case: NIA files charge-sheet in Mumbai court against 11 accused