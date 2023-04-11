 Maharashtra govt to observe 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gaurav Din' on Hindutva ideologue's birth anniversary
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Veer Savarkar | savarkarsmarak.com

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gaurav Din' by the state government.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Sawarkar, born on May 28, 1883, is the Hindutva ideologue who is revered in Maharashtra. He was also involved in India's freedom fight.

The government said various programs will be organised for propagation of VD Savarkar's ideas.

Industries Minister Uday Samant had demanded to celebrate Savarkar Gaurav Din

Chief Minister's Office in a tweet said, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the birth anniversary of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on May 28 will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din' by the state government. On the day, various programs will be organized for the propagation of the ideas of Swatantra Veer Savarkar."

The tweet further mentioned, "Swatantra Veer Savarkar has made a great contribution for the country's independence and national development. Industries Minister Uday Samant had demanded to celebrate 'Swatantryaveer Gaurav Din' to salute his patriotism, courage and progressive thoughts."

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams BJP for not giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar
article-image
