Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the State Assembly on Wednesday informed that Maharashtra Government has decided to increase the MLA fund to Rs 5 Crores from the existing Rs 4 Crores.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST