Maharashtra Govt to honour IT companies for excellence

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday formally announced to honour the organisations that have excelled in the field of information technology (IT). Minister of State for IT Satej Patil, on the occasion of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, said the award will be presented in IT engineering service software, IT-enabled services, IT infrastructure, most promising startups and a special award for contribution to Maharashtra.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision came days after the BJP-led government at the Centre renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of India, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Patil said the award will be given to the IT organisations who have achieved the target to increase entrepreneurship in the field of IT in the state, to create recognition in the society by honouring the best performing TI organisations, to encourage the rapid use of information technology in the society and to emphasize on creating more jobs using information technology.

The advertisement for the submission of nominations was published on August 20, 2021, on MahaIT website (www.mahait.org) and the last date for submission of nominations will be September 15, 2021. Applications received will be scrutinized and the selection committee's final meeting will be held on or before October 20, 2021.

Patil said that the awards would be announced in the last week of October and the award ceremony will be held in the same week.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:03 AM IST