e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt to celebrate 'Sewa Pandharavada' from PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2

Maharashtra govt to celebrate 'Sewa Pandharavada' from PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2

The cabinet at its meeting on Monday gave its approval. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to clear pending applications of the citizens.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | Photo: ANI

Maharashtra government will celebrate Sewa Pandhravada (fortnight for clearing applications with regard to various services) from September 17, which is PM Narendra Modi’s birth day, to October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti.

The cabinet at its meeting on Monday, gave its approval. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to clear pending applications of the citizens.

About 14 various services will be included during the proposed celebration. However, leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar has slammed the state government on its decision saying that no one in BJP can get elected without displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the 'services fortnight' will be celebrated to settle the complaints and applications of common citizens in a fortnight. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the implementationof theservices fortnight will be reviewed in the cabinet meeting.

During this service fortnight, services inthe areas of relief and rehabilitation, agriculture, revenue, food and urban supply, rural development, urban development, health, water supply, distribution and tribal development, social justice have been included.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Here's the schedule of Bandra's Mount Mary feast; all mass timings

Mumbai: Here's the schedule of Bandra's Mount Mary feast; all mass timings

Mumbai updates: Taxi, rickshaw unions demand fare hike; forewarn indefinite strike

Mumbai updates: Taxi, rickshaw unions demand fare hike; forewarn indefinite strike

Navi Mumbai: Registration for 4,158 houses, 245 shops & six commercial premises of CIDCO till...

Navi Mumbai: Registration for 4,158 houses, 245 shops & six commercial premises of CIDCO till...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 44 cases Covid on September 12, active tally now under 400

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 44 cases Covid on September 12, active tally now under 400

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city, thunderstorms at isolated places

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city, thunderstorms at isolated places