Maharashtra govt to appoint administrators for Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar corporations

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has initiated the process for the appointment of administrators on Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations as the elections have been deferred because of the coronavirus crisis.

The government’s move comes close on the heels of a letter sent by the Maharashtra State Election Commission asking it to soon appoint administrators.

The State Election Commission last month had accepted the government’s request and defer the elections to these three municipal corporations in the wake of COVID pandemic.

State Election Commission officer told FPJ,’’ The term of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation ended on April 28 while Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on May 7 and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation on June 28.