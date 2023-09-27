Maharashtra Govt Tightens Mantralaya Security; Opposition Condemns Restriction On Common Citizen's Entry

Mantralaya building | File

After an increase in the number of people jumping into the net in Mantralaya’s atrium, the administration has decided to tighten security and rolled out restrictions on entry to it. The opposition, while condemning the move, has accused the government of alienating itself from common people.

The Home Department on Tuesday issued a detailed 30-point order according to which, visitors will not be allowed to roam around in departments or floors other than those mentioned in the entry pass. Visitors having more than Rs 10,000 in cash will not be allowed in. If someone has more cash than Rs 10,000, they will have to deposit the money in the locker. The order also speaks of creation of a state-of-the-art visitors’ plaza with modern amenities and giving colour coded passes to every visitor, restricting entry of vehicles and giving RFID tags to them.

As per data, the average number of visitors to Mantralaya is 3,500 a day, and rises to 5,000 when the Cabinet meets.

“Administrative work suffers because of excess visitors. Therefore, the number of visitors and vehicles has been restricted. The deputy police commissioner of Mantralaya security will submit a report within a month detailing the number of visitors allowed per day,” the government resolution said.

To control the entry of people coming with MLAs or ministers, pre-planned timing slots will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter without a pass. In future, an online pass booking service will also be activated.

Also, the joint CP, traffic, has been asked to take control of the parking space near Mantralaya at Garden Gate, Sachivalaya Gymkhana, and Inox building and the parking area behind Inox within one month.

The BMC has been asked to take necessary measures to restrict the entry of stray dogs, cats, and other animals in Mantralaya. DCP Mantralaya security has been asked to set up the security check at the newly constructed metro subway.

The opposition came down heavily against the proposals. “There is free run for brokers and middlemen in Mantralaya but strict restrictions are being imposed on common people,” Congress chief Nana Patole said.

He said preventing the common man from entering will lead to a dictatorship. The government claims to be going to the doorsteps of the people, then why are so many people coming to Mantralaya, he asked.