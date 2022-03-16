Maharashtra govt taking various measures to tackle heatwave conditions in Mumbai, neighbouring areas: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The Maharashtra government is monitoring the heatwave conditions in Mumbai and neighbouring areas and taking various steps to tackle it, like keeping hospital beds reserved for heat stroke patients and creating awareness among people about heatwave management, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in the state Assembly after Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue of a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about the heatwave in the state capital and adjoining districts.

Prabhu sought to know what steps the administration was taking in this regard.

In response, Tope said beds have already been reserved in district hospitals for heat stroke patients.

The information, education and communication (IEC) method has been adopted for creating awareness about heatwave management, he said.

People are being given tips, like reducing outdoor activity hours, drinking sufficient water and wearing loose cotton clothes, he said.

The IMD has already issued a 'yellow alert' (heatwave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday and predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will remain around 40 degrees Celsius for a couple of days.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain on a higher side in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and some other places, it had said.

In the wake of severe heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon.

A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty," the BMC had said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein and stale food and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors.

The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body. Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said.

"If a person faints or falls ill, he/she see a doctor immediately," it stated.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:56 PM IST