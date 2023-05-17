Maharashtra govt takes bold steps to address transport industry concerns | FPJ

In a significant development, the Government of Maharashtra recently convened a formal meeting to address the pressing concerns raised by the transport fraternity. Chaired by Shambhuraj Desai, Minister for State Excise, State Border Defence with Additional Charge of the Transport Department, the meeting saw the participation of high-ranking officials from various departments.

The outcome of the meeting was positive and fruitful, with the government demonstrating its commitment to resolving the issues and providing specific assurances to tackle them effectively.

Announcements made during meet

During the meeting, one of the key announcements made by the government was its consideration of the closure of border checkposts in Maharashtra to facilitate the smooth and uninterrupted movement of vehicles. This move is aligned with the National Logistics Policy and aims to reduce logistics costs. The government will study the report submitted by the Committee formed to assess the financial implications and alternative enforcement modes before discussing the matter with the Chief Minister," said Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee and former President of the All India Motor Congress, who was also present at the meeting.

Singh also stated that the Minister expressed agreement in principle to propose the formation of an Inter-Departmental Standing Committee dedicated to addressing operational issues in the transport sector. This committee, as suggested by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), aims to streamline and resolve the challenges faced by the industry.

Furthermore, the Minister committed to reviewing and taking necessary action to amend rules pertaining to Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) without cleaners. Outdated provisions that are currently misused and redundant will be revised to align with present-day requirements.

New Committee to be formed

In response to concerns about the provision of basic amenities and secure terminals/parking zones for commercial vehicles and road users along highways in Maharashtra, the Minister assured the formation of a committee to study the matter. The Urban Planning department will propose suitable plans and schemes for truck terminals and amenities, aiming to improve the overall experience and infrastructure for the industry.

To decongest Mumbai and address pollution concerns, the government plans to explore the utilization of land at former Octroi Naka locations in Mankhurd, Mulund, and Dahisar as secured truck terminals and parking zones.

According to Singh, the Minister also conveyed a reconsideration of the ban on parking heavy vehicles in South Mumbai. The government will assess legal options, including filing a review petition, to represent the concerns of truck owners and drivers affected by the ban on 8-year-old trucks in Mumbai."