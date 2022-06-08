e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra govt suppressing voice of OBC's: BJP MLC Padalkar

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Gopichand Padalkar | File

OBC leader Gopichand Padalkar has slammed the Maharashtra government over the issue of OBC reservation.

He has expressed his displeasure over the inaction of Maharashtra government regarding the issue.

“The state government has deliberately not taken any steps regarding the issue of OBC reservation in local body elections. It is nothing but suppressing the voice of OBC’s," he said.

“In the last 105 local body elections at least 4 OBC corporators would get elected per Zila Parishad but now you can calculate how many OBCs will get representations. As these elections will be held without OBC quota it sets a very dangerous precedent for the future if OBCs don’t get any representation,” said Padalakar

OBC reservations for local body polls in Maharashtra still haven’t received the apex court’s nod since it did not comply with the triple test.

In March last year, the Supreme Court had laid down the triple test or conditions that state governments need to satisfy before they can notify quotas for OBCs in local body elections.

