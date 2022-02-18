Maharashtra govt sounds alert after 300 poultry birds die due to bird flu in Thane district

Poultry operators & citizens asked to report to the nearest veterinary dispensary deaths of poultry birds, parrots, crows, aigrette and migratory birds

Already 23,428 poultry birds were culled and 1600 eggs and 3,800 kg of feed destroyed in a radius of a kilometre from the affected poultry farm in Thane district

Citizens urged to take due precautions including eating of eggs and chicken after boiling

The Department of Animal Husbandry and the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate on Friday sounded an alert across Maharashtra after 300 poultry birds along with 9 ducks died at Shahapur in Thane district. The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Laboratory in Bhopal after tests has confirmed the deaths were due to bird flu after the sample was found positive for HSN1 strain.

The department and Commissionerate have asked the poultry operators and citizens to report to the nearest veterinary dispensary the deaths of poultry birds, parrots, crows, aigrette and migratory birds. The administration on Friday culled about 23,428 chickens and destroyed 1600 eggs and 3,800 kg of feed in a radius of a kilometre from the affected poultry farm in Thane district. The remaining poultry birds from the same farm are being culled.The administration has taken necessary measures to eliminate and prevent the spread from that particular area. Further, the disinfection of the area was under progress.

The district collector Rajesh Narvekar has informed the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry about the detection of bird flu cases.

Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The department has sounded an alert across Maharashtra and asked the district authorities to follow the SOPs to tackle the situation in the event of detection of bird flu. It was an isolated poultry of local breed. The birds are being culled.’’

A senior department officer said, ‘’The Commissionerate has issued the instructions to keep the field machinery on alert and have a vigilance over any suspicious death of birds. The owners of poultry farms and general public have been urged to intimate the mortality of crows, parrots, herons or in migratory birds in any village or of any unusual mortality of poultry birds in commercial farms as well as in backyard poultry to the nearest veterinary dispensary. The intimation should also be given on the toll-free no 18002330418 or call centre no 1962.’’ He further said, ‘’It is advised that the dead birds should not be touched with bare hands and post mortem of such dead birds should be conducted. The birds should not be disposed of without intimation to the local veterinarian.’’

The officer said as per the provisions under Section 4 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases of Animals Act, 2009, every owner, or any other person, non-governmental organization, public bodies or village Panchayat, in charge of any animal which he or it has a reason to be effective of a scheduled disease shall report the fact to the Village Officer or Village Panchayat in charge who may report the same in writing to the nearest available veterinarian.

The department has also asked the citizens to take due precautions including eating of eggs and chicken after boiling. They were also urged not to spread rumours.

Bird flu, whose scientific name is avian influenza, is an infectious viral disease found in birds, largely among wild waterfowl like ducks and geese. Scientists say the virus is carried by wild birds without showing symptoms and it is transmitted to poultry through feathers or faeces.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:10 PM IST