Maharashtra govt signs 12 MoUs for investment worth Rs 5,051 crore

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday signed 12 MoUs worth Rs 5,051 crore. This is the 8th edition of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, during which 96 MoUs have been signed with a total Rs 1.88 lakh crore in investments creating a platform for more than 3.34 lakh jobs in last two years.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Anbalagan said, ‘’MoUs signed today will potentially generate more than 9000 jobs in the state. The investment intentions signed are spread across the state in various districts, which are in line with the Government’s objective of equitable development. Furthermore, the investments also include strategic sectors such as Aerospace & Defence, IT & ITES, Bio-fuels, Automobiles.’’ He recalled that the state government at the recently concluded Dubai Expo signed 26 MoUs with investment of Rs 15,260 crore with employment for 10,216.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai, who was present at the MoU signing said, ‘’Maharashtra has been at the forefront of industrial development in the country for decades. The state has developed its infrastructure rapidly and industrial investments have been flowing in the state even during the pandemic, due to Maharashtra’s proactive policymaking and progressive vision. It is due to this vision that Maharashtra continues to attract foreign investments and remains the number one destination for FDI in India.’’ He noted that the state government is determined to fast track progress to reach trillion dollar economy.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:44 PM IST