Maharashtra govt sets up task force of specialist doctors, 6 designated COVID-19 Critical Care Hospitals

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Monday set up a nine-member task force comprising of specialist doctors. These doctors, who are from various government and private hospitals, will work to minimise death rate and monitor clinical management of COVID-19 patients who are critical.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta states, "It has been noticed that a large number of people have been detected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and that the death rate of patients in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is higher than the state and national average. Hence, it has been decided to constitute a task force of specialist doctors to suggest measures to minimize death rate and clinical management of COVID-19 patients that are critically ill.”

The task force is headed by Dr Sanjay Oak, former Dean of KEM Hospital, and Dr Praveen Bangar from KEM Hospital has been appointed as the convenor. The task force also includes names like Dr Zahir Udwadia of Hinduja Hospital, Dr Santoshi Nagvekar of Lilavati Hospital, Dr Kedar Toraskar of Wockhardt Hospital, Dr Rahul Pandit of Fortis Hospital, Dr Nitin Karnik of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, Dr Zahir VIrani and Dr Om Srivastav of Kasturba Hospital.

The order issued by Ajoy Mehta has designated six hospitals as 'COVID-19 Critical Care Hospitals', which are:

1. Dr. Bulabhai Nanavati Hospital

2. St. George Hospital

3. Saifee Hospital

4. Wockhardt Hospital

5. Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital

6. Seven Hills Hospital

See the order here: