Maharashtra govt set to administer 15 lakh vaccine doses daily, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Days after the union Health Ministry asked the Maharashtra government to make its public health response more focused and stringent due the threat of the delta plus variant, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, announced that the government is set to administer 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per day. “We have preparations and plans to administer 15 lakh vaccine doses per day,” said Thackeray.

On June 26, Maharashtra set a new record by administering 7.26 lakh doses in a single day. The previous day (June 25) it had become the first state to cumulatively vaccinate 3 crore people and achieved a major milestone. On Monday, the state continued to top amongst others states by vaccinating 3,11,59,523 beneficiaries.

As on Sunday, the state’s cumulative vaccination tally in the four categories –healthcare workers, frontline workers, 18 to 44 age group and 45+ age group– stood at 3,11,59,607. In the healthcare workers category, 12,76,663 received the first dose.

In the 18-44 age group category, 55,27,193 people received their first dose, of which 2,69,666 received their second dose. Thackeray, however, warned that the second wave has not yet receded. Therefore, he urged citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.