Maharashtra govt ropes in private donors for conservation of historic monuments

As the state government grapples with a budget crunch for protection and conservation of historic monuments, it has begun roping in private donors to undertake the upkeep of these sites like forts.

The Sinhagad fort near Pune has seen four security guards being deployed since earlier this year near the samadhi (monument or resting place) of iconic warrior Tanaji Malusare, who wrested the fort for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Mughals in the Battle of Sinhagad (1670). The personnel undertake the security, upkeep and cleanliness of the site. These guards have been paid for by the Chate coaching classes chain in the first such initiative.

On Wednesday, the directorate of museums and archaeology will sign an agreement with the Pune-based Chintamani Dnyanapeeth. The institution will deploy two guards at the Torna fort, which was the first to be captured by Shivaji Maharaj in 1646. The two agreements will be in force for 11 months each.

An official from the state department of culture said they were getting similar feelers from private donors, organisations and voluntary groups, who wanted to be involved as collaborators in the conservation effort. “We want to launch more such initiatives, which will ensure upkeep, cleanliness and protection of these monuments and prevent encroachments,” he explained.

Since this personnel are residents of nearby villages, this also involves local communities in the protection and maintenance of these sites by linking their earnings and livelihood to it. They work under the ambit of the directorate of museums and archaeology.