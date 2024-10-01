Maharashtra Govt Revises Stamp Duty Rates To Boost Revenue By ₹2,000 Crore

Mumbai News: ₹1,000 Stamp Duty for Self-redeveloped Flats | representative pic

Mumbai: A cash-strapped Mahayuti government – burdened with spiralling loans, budgetary provisions for populist schemes such as Ladki Bahin, Ladka Bhau and all – has decided to revise stamp duty rates, a move likely to add Rs 2,000 crore to its kitty. The decision will change stamp duty structure ranging from a small sum such as Rs 100 – which until now, was applicable for the registration of documents – to an unspecified amount, depending on the value of the amount involved in awarding work contracts, amalgamation, restructuring, division and mergers.

The state cabinet decision, taken on Monday says that from now on, no document registration will take place for Rs 100, which was the minimum amount chargeable for registration of documents. For example – tenements constructed under the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) scheme would have attracted Rs 100 in stamp duty but now, it will be Rs 500.

About The Changes

According to informed sources, Rs 100 and Rs 200 in stamp duty was applicable for the registration of 12 types of documents, which will now be up to Rs 500. Similarly, the stamp duty applicable for articles of association of a company will be revised and it will be 0.3 per cent, up from the earlier 0.2 per cent, for a maximum of Rs 1 crore (instead of the Rs 50 lakh, currently). Awards given on mergers, amalgamations, restructuring and division of companies currently attracts stamp duty at the rate of Rs 500. With the revision, it will be charged as per the market value of the fixed and moving assets of the company.

Stamp duty charged at the rate of Rs 500 for awarding work contracts up to Rs 10 lakh and 0.1 per cent above the amount will see a major change. Now, the stamp duty rate will be Rs 500 for the work contract with an amount up to Rs 5 lakh and beyond that, it will be 0.3 per cent.

Read Also Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Imposition Of Stamp Duty On Delivery Orders On Imported Goods...

'Revision Will Usher In Simplicity,' Says The Revenue Department

The revenue department, which moved the proposal, has said that the revision will usher in simplicity, uniformity and ease of doing business. To effect the changes, the state will have to amend the provisions of the Maharashtra Stamp Duty Act, 1958.

The current year target given to the stamp duty registration wing of the government is around Rs 60,000 crore. Last year, the department mobilised more than Rs 50,000 crore for the state treasury. Evidently, stamp duty is a major revenue grosser for the state government.